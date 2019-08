New Glenvar field will also benefit soccer, track teams

The new synthetic turf field going in right now at Glenvar High School will benefit much more than the school’s football program. Roanoke County School Board Chair Don Butzer says muddy conditions and concerns over player safety limited the old Glenvar field’s use for soccer. The old track was asphalt; Butzer says it hasn’t hosted any competition in more than a decade, and the new one, he says, can host both dual and regional meets. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

