Team Virginia advances in Little League World Series

A team from Loudoun County used a second no-hitter to advance in the Little League World Series. The Southeast region champions, defeated Minnesota 11- 0 yesterday, and have yet to allow a hit in the tournament. Virginia is the sixth team in the tournament’s history to throw multiple no hitters in their first two games. They will face either Hawaii or New Jersey in the U.S. semi-finals on Wednesday.