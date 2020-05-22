“Multiple road hazards” close Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke area

NEWS RELEASE: (Vinton, VA) -National Park Service officials announced today that heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards in the Roanoke, Virginia, area of the Blue Ridge Parkway that requires a road closure from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Within the larger closure area, a full road closure to all uses (including motor traffic, bicycles and pedestrians) is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.

The largest hazard is a full road failure roughly one hundred and fifty feet (150′) in length at Milepost 128. In addition, Parkway staff also discovered to two smaller slope failures that resulted in debris on the motor road at both Milepost 119 and 124. Concern remains for the stability of the hill and trees above the road in that area.

The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will assess the issues and determine what repairs are needed. Geotechnical and roadway design experts will assess the roadway failures and make recommendations for repairs and restoration of access. The schedule for these repairs is currently unknown.

Specific information regarding daily closures, related to this project or for any other reason, is available on the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map, found at www.nps.gov/maps/blri/road-closures/ .