Multiple people arrested over 2017 Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia say multiple arrests have been made in connection with a white nationalist torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges. Violence first erupted on Aug. 11, 2017, as a crowd of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches. The following day, more violence broke out between white nationalists and counterprotesters during the “Unite the Right” rally. The crowd was eventually forced to disperse, but a woman was killed when a car prosecutors say was driven by a man fascinated by Adolf Hitler later plowed into a crowd of peaceful counterprotesters. The suspected driver, 21-year-old James Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, has been charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Heather Heyer, 32. Fields also faces state murder charges; his trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 26.

The rally was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade. Street fights broke out between white nationalists and counterdemonstrators before the event began. The fighting lasted nearly an hour in view of police until authorities forced the crowd to disperse. The death toll jumped to three when a state police helicopter that had been monitoring the event crashed, killing two troopers.

An independent report released three months later found serious police and government failures in responding to the violence.