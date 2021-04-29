Mother, 3 month old daughter die from injuries following Richmond shooting

Richmond police say a woman and her 3-month-old daughter were killed and three people were wounded after suspects exchanged gunfire, shooting indiscriminately across an apartment courtyard filled with children. It happened Tuesday evening .Police Chief Gerald Smith announced the infant’s death at a news conference Wednesday and said detectives were reviewing video recordings to identify the suspects. Smith said police believe one group of perpetrators started shooting and struck the innocent bystanders. He says another group returned fire but police don’t believe they struck anyone.