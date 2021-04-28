Bear cub left alone for days in tree now recuperating

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says a black bear cub brought in Monday is now recuperating after being left alone in a tree for at least five days. The center says there was no sign of the mother over that time, so the cub was brought in from Grayson County hungry and dehydrated. The baby bear is now recuperating at a wildlife center in Waynesboro.

NEWS RELEASE: April 28th, 2021 — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke received another cute baby American black bear cub at 11:30 p.m. on April 26th. This little one came to us from Fries, VA. After spending 5 nights in a tree, and with no sign of the mother, the decision was made to bring it to the center. The cub was very hungry and severely dehydrated; it immediately received intravenous fluids. It is now recuperating at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. Be on the lookout for baby bear cubs this time of year, but please don’t intervene since mothers are usually near. Call the Department of Wildlife Resources if you think it needs assistance.