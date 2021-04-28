Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies; has donated papers to Va Tech

| By

The Command Module Pilot for Apollo 11 – Michael Collins – died today at age 90. Collins piloted the space capsule in 1969 while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface of the moon. Collins later donated documents and memorabilia to Virginia Tech, where Marc Brodsky is an archivist. Apollo flight director Chris Kraft – who attended Virginia Tech – convinced Michael Collins to donate that collection – which is available for viewing by appointment right now. There’s also a letter to Collins from Charles Lindbergh – who also spent many hours alone while flying non-stop solo to Europe.