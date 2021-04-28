UPDATE: 8-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police say the boy and his dog have been found safe. They have not released any further details regarding the child’s disappearance or where and how he was found. Police say the boy and his dog have been found safe. They have not released any further details regarding the child’s disappearance or where and how he was found.

PREVIOUS: The search is on in the Catawba area of Roanoke County for a missing 8-year-old boy. Police say he was last seen around noon outside his Choctaw Road home with his red tick hound. The boy has red hair, blue eyes and is about four feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and green camouflage shorts.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are currently searching for an 8 year old boy who was last seen at his residence on Choctaw Rd (Catawba area) at noon, outside with his dog. The boy may have a red tick hound with him.

White male, freckles

Red hair