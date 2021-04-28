Region’s COVID hospitalizations reach lowest number of the year

Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients all year — 107 in all, down from 143 a week ago. And that compares to the peak of 450 in mid-January.

APRIL 28: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 107

ICU patients: 33

Ventilator patients: 18

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12

—

APRIL 21: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 143

ICU patients: 36

Ventilator patients: 8

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 11

—

APRIL 14: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 124

ICU patients: 33

Ventilator patients: 15

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 7

—

JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450

ICU patients: 96

Ventilator patients: 55

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30