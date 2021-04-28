Region’s COVID hospitalizations reach lowest number of the year

Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients all year — 107 in all, down from 143 a week ago. And that compares to the peak of 450 in mid-January.
APRIL 28: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 107
ICU patients: 33
Ventilator patients: 18
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12
—
APRIL 21: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 143
ICU patients: 36
Ventilator patients: 8
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 11
—
APRIL 14: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 124
ICU patients: 33
Ventilator patients: 15
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 7
—
JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450
ICU patients: 96
Ventilator patients: 55
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30