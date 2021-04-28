Northam hopes to end all COVID restrictions by end of June

Governor Northam is dropping some big hints that he hopes to end all COVID-related restrictions in Virginia before summer is in full swing. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

This comes as the latest state numbers show more than 43% of Virginians have now received at least one vaccine dose. And in many areas, including ours, there are pharmacy appointments galore. State figures show almost half of Roanoke County residents now have at least one shot. But in Franklin County, the rate is under 35%, and in Craig County, it is less than 33%. Northam and state health officials are imploring those who are not yet vaccinated to scheduled an appointment.