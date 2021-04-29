Reaching the vaccine-hesitant: state uses different strategies

You still have to wait to get a COVID-19 vaccination in some parts of Virginia – mainly in the Washington suburbs. But for most of the commonwealth, the challenge now for health officials is overcoming vaccine hesitancy among two widely different populations. On one hand, you have large urban Black and Latino populations. On the other hand, there is also greater vaccine challenge in rural areas. The VDH is employing different strategies to reach the differing populations, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: