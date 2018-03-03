More than 53,000 still without power in Virginia

| By

From Appalachian Power : Progress is being made to restore electric service following strong wind storms Thursday and Friday in much of Appalachian Power’s service territory.

Virginia, which received the brunt of the high winds, has more than 53,000 customers currently without power. Much of the damage was caused by fallen trees that led to broken poles and downed wire. Early assessments have confirmed almost 100 broken poles and 600 spans of wire down. As assessments continues, we expect to find more broken poles and spans of wire down.

In Botetourt County, crews successfully installed a mobile transformer to energize the Trinity substation, which was knocked offline Thursday evening. Only one other substation in the Lovingston area of Virginia is offline due to transmission line issues, but is scheduled to be repaired today.

Restoration work is winding down in West Virginia where all customers should be restored by 6 p.m. today.

Weather

In Virginia, the high winds have weakened, but the area could still see gusts up to 30 MPH today. The long duration of strong winds along with moisture-saturated soil will likely continue to cause healthy trees to fall from outside the rights-of-way and damage poles and wires.

Outages

More than 51,000 customers are currently without power mostly in Virginia. Areas in the state with large numbers of customers affected by the storms include:

Counties # of Customers Out Henry 8,461 Franklin 6,691 Patrick 5,670 Amherst 5,611 Lynchburg (City) 4,939 Bedford 2,945 Roanoke (City) 2,232

In West Virginia, power should be restored to all 765 customers currently out by 6 p.m. tonight. A majority of those outages are in Kanawha County (285).

Storm Restoration Efforts

More than 1,300 workers, including local line employees, tree crews and contractors, are working to restore electric service. The company has secured some additional help from Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio.

As outages are cleared, crews will move into more heavily damaged areas to assist in restoration.

Restoration Estimates

In the Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Moneta, Fieldale, Stuart, Lynchburg and Lovingston areas, restoration should be complete Monday by midnight. However, the vast majority of customers will see their power restored well before as crews continue to work and the high winds diminish.

In areas of Virginia served by the Glen Lyn, Pulaski and Wytheville service centers, service is expected to be restored by late tonight. Restoration is expected to be complete by late Sunday night for customers in areas served by the company’s Christiansburg, Floyd and Woodlawn service centers.

Safety Message

Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch. Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about their outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available at www.appalachianpower.com/outagemap.