More attention to wildlife center dispute with neighbor, FB group grows

There was a big turnout for the Wildlife Warriors fundraising bake sale on Saturday. We told you about it last week, a bake sale to help pay for legal fees the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has incurred fighting a challenge from its neighbor – Roanoke County Board of Supervisors candidate Stan Seymour – over the placement of a bird aviary. Maribeth Crook co-founded the Facebook group “Wildlife Warriors for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center” – which went from 1,900 to more than 5,000 members at the this was posted. She said this about Stan Seymour’s comments during an interview here on WFIR when Seymour claimed that those running the Wildlife Center would not sit-down with him several times forcing him to take legal action:

Crook says people should visit the Facebook group’s page or go to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center website to see the paperwork for themselves. You can find that Facebook group by clicking HERE. Both of Seymour’s opponents in next week’s board of supervisors’ race attended the bake-sale Saturday. If you would like to hear the full Stan Seymour interview click HERE