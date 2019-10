Blue Ridge Outdoors “best of” competition includes local nominees

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine is conducting its 10th annual “Best of the Blue Ridge Awards” with online voting through November 7th. There are a number of categories, including best outdoor destination, Food and Drink venue – and best business, where Runabout Sports on Brambleton Avenue is one of the nominees, as are several other Roanoke area outdoor-oriented entries.

WFIR-AMNE