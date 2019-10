Stan Seymour live: Why he is controversial and more

Roanoke Valley Bojangles franchise owner Stan Seymour is one of three candidates running for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors seat in the Cave Spring District. Seymour is on the ballot as an Independent, and he joined us live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News for a wide-ranging conversation:

10-24 Seymour Live

We spoke with Republican candidate Paul Mahoney last Monday, and Democrat Brian Powell joins us next Monday.