Mobile home fire in Roanoke County, no injuries, one displaced resident

From News Release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 to the 10400 block of Bent Mountain Road at the top of Bent Mountain for the report of a structure fire in a single-wide mobile home. First arriving crews did find heavy smoke and flames. Crews from Bent Mountain, Back Creek, Cave Spring, and Floyd County responded to the fire. There were no injuries as the result of the fire. One adult male lives in the home and will be displaced and the Red Cross will be providing him assistance. The single occupant was at home at the time of the fire and was awakened by the smoke. He was then able to escape unharmed and went to some neighboring mobile homes to call for help. The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The mobile home is a total loss. The fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate a cause. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.