Miles 4 Tab virtual run/walk raises money for Carilion Foundation

| By

The Miles 4 Tab Virtual Walk and Run created to honor Tabitha Thompson – a Carilion Clinic neo-natal Intensive Care Unit nurse killed last month while riding her bike – donated a check to the Carilion Clinic Foundation today in her honor. Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee accepted that $25,500 Miles 4 Tab check today on the greenway near the hospital. Blaine Lewis is co-owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke, where Tabitha bought gear for her running, biking and triathlon pursuits, and made many friends: