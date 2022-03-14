Afternoon accident in Roanoke yesterday claims one life

On March 13 at approximately 4:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding officers located a two vehicle collision. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male passenger deceased on the scene. The deceased has been identified as Anthony Williams, 30, of Floyd. The driver of this vehicle was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation but speed does appear to be a factor.