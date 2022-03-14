Indigo Girls coming to Dr. Pepper Park in August

Dr. Pepper Park will welcome the Indigo Girls to Roanoke on August 17. Their 1989 major label debut sold over two million units, with the singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and help turn the Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. The Grammy-winning duo has recorded sixteen studio albums and sold over 15 million records. General Admission tickets for the August 17th Indigo Girls concert at Dr. Pepper Park are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Tickets go on sale this Friday.‬‬