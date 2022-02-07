Microchip shortage upends region’s usual top-selling vehicles

| By

The continuing global microchip shortage has helped shake up the usual list of top-selling vehicles in the Roanoke region. Pickup trucks usually lead the way, but iSeeCars.com reports Honda dominated in 2021: CR-V was the area’s top-selling vehicle last year, the Pilot 3rd and Civic 5th. Experts say Honda did a better job than most automakers in managing the chip shortage and having more vehicles available to sell. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

From iSeeCars.com: