Microchip shortage upends region’s usual top-selling vehicles

Published February 7, 2022 | By Evan Jones

The continuing global microchip shortage has helped shake up the usual list of top-selling vehicles in the Roanoke region. Pickup trucks usually lead the way, but iSeeCars.com reports Honda dominated in 2021:  CR-V was the area’s top-selling vehicle last year, the Pilot 3rd and Civic 5th. Experts say Honda did a better job than most automakers in managing the chip shortage and having more vehicles available to sell. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

 

 

From iSeeCars.com:

Most Popular New and Used Cars in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA in 2021

Used Cars

New Cars

Rank

Vehicle

% Share of Total Metro Area Used Car Sales

Rank

Vehicle

% Share of Total Metro Area New Car Sales

1

Ford F-150

4.0%

1

Honda CR-V

5.7%

2

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3.0%

2

Ford F-150

3.9%

3

Ram 1500

2.8%

3

Honda Pilot

2.7%

4

Nissan Rogue

2.8%

4

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2.5%

5

Ford Escape

2.3%

5

Honda Civic

2.4%

