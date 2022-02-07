Microchip shortage upends region’s usual top-selling vehicles

The continuing global microchip shortage has helped shake up the usual list of top-selling vehicles in the Roanoke region. Pickup trucks usually lead the way, but iSeeCars.com reports Honda dominated in 2021: CR-V was the area’s top-selling vehicle last year, the Pilot 3rd and Civic 5th. Experts say Honda did a better job than most automakers in managing the chip shortage and having more vehicles available to sell. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
From iSeeCars.com:
|
Most Popular New and Used Cars in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA in 2021
|
Used Cars
|
New Cars
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% Share of Total Metro Area Used Car Sales
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% Share of Total Metro Area New Car Sales
|
1
|
Ford F-150
|
4.0%
|
1
|
Honda CR-V
|
5.7%
|
2
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|
3.0%
|
2
|
Ford F-150
|
3.9%
|
3
|
Ram 1500
|
2.8%
|
3
|
Honda Pilot
|
2.7%
|
4
|
Nissan Rogue
|
2.8%
|
4
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|
2.5%
|
5
|
Ford Escape
|
2.3%
|
5
|
Honda Civic
|
2.4%