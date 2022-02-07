66-year-old inmate dies in Roanoke-area jail

A 66-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell today at the Western Virginia Regional Jail near Salem. Officials say an autopsy will determine the cause of death, but all initial signs indicate Darrell Davis died from natural causes. Davis had been held at the regional jail for just over a week awaiting transfer to federal prison on charges of identity theft and fraud.

NEWS RELEASE: February 7, 2022 (Roanoke County, VA) On the early morning of February 7, 2022, Inmate Darrell David Davis (White Male, age 66), was found unresponsive in his cell at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. WVRJ security and medical staff immediately initiated life saving measures, including CPR with AED, and simultaneously activated 911. Roanoke County Fire-EMS personnel responded to the jail. Inmate Davis was pronounced deceased at 03:30 A.M. WVRJ officers and medical staff interacted with Inmate Davis prior to the medical emergency with no indication of acute distress. The Roanoke County Police Department has initiated an investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy. All information at this point indicates this death was due to natural causes. Inmate Davis was committed to WVRJ on January 29, 2022 and was awaiting transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for charges of Fraud, Identity Theft and Wire Fraud.