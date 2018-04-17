McAuliffe to receive ‘pioneer award’ at film festival

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Richmond International Film Festival has named former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe as the recipient of its 2018 Pioneer Award for Excellence in Public Service & Leadership.

Each year, the festival honors state and national leaders who are paving a future path in leadership and evoking change in communities.

This year, McAuliffe was chosen for effectively ending homelessness among the state’s military veterans.

The award will be presented to McAuliffe by Gov. Ralph Northam during the festival’s Military Spotlight on April 29.

More than 150 award-winning films from 35 countries will be screened at the festival, which runs from April 23-29.