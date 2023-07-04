Mass shooting last night in Fort Worth

(ABC News) At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting late Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said its officers were dispatched to Horne Street on the west side of the city in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found “multiple” gunshot victims in a parking lots, according to police.

So far, police have identified a total of 11 victims — 10 adults and one child. Three of them have died while eight others remain hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.