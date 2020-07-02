Many Virginia Lottery games are now playable on line

Virginia Lottery players are now able to purchase tickets wherever they may be within the state – without visiting a retailer. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia Lottery has begun selling tickets to many of its most popular games online. As of July 1, games like Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life® can be played on your device, along with all-new, instant-win games.

The games are available at www.valottery.com and can be played anywhere within Virginia.

“This new way of enjoying Virginia Lottery games reflects where consumers are today and where they expect to find us,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Now customers can play anytime they want, anywhere they are, as well as in the traditional way at more than 5,000 licensed retail businesses across Virginia.”

Online Lottery sales were made possible by legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly in its 2020 session. The Lottery began online sales on the morning of July 1, the first day the new law took effect.

Online Lottery includes secure financial transactions, robust age and identity checks through registered accounts, and also provides a range of responsible gaming protections for players to limit their lottery play if they choose. You must be at least 18 years of age to play any Virginia Lottery games.

“Online play provides convenience for consumers who enjoy lottery products and appreciate that we provide good fun for a great cause,” said Hall. “Whether customers play online or purchase lottery products at a retail counter, all of our profits benefit K-12 public schools across the Commonwealth.”

Instant-win games have exciting digital game features, mechanics and bonus rounds. New instant-win games will be added every few weeks, and popular daily draw games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5 will be added within the first year.