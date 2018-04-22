Man who stopped Nashville shooter says “I’m no hero”

(from ABC News) After being praised as a hero by the mayor of Nashville, James Shaw Jr. said he was just trying to save his own life when he wrestled an assault rifle from a gunman who fatally shot four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee. Everybody’s calling me a hero, but I want people to know that I did that completely out of a selfish act,” Shaw said during a news conference today. “I was completely doing it just to save myself. Me doing that … I did save other people, but I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator or Superman or anybody like that. I figured if I was going to die, he was gonna have to work for it.”

The 29-year-old Shaw, the father of a 4-year-old girl, was grazed by a bullet in the rampage at the Waffle House near Nashville, a restaurant he went to with a friend early Sunday after going to a club in the area. He also burned his right after grabbing the scalding hot barrel of the assault rifle. Police said the suspected gunman, Travis Reinking, 29, arrived at the Waffle House in a pickup truck. He was only wearing a green jacket and nothing else when he opened fire outside the restaurant with an AR-15 assault rifle. The gunman killed two people outside the restaurant, including a Waffle House cook who had gone out for a cigarette break. The gunman then fired through the window before entering the restaurant to continue his massacre. Shaw, an AT&T worker who grew up in Nashville, said the shooting erupted at 3:23 a.m. shortly after he and a friend took a seat.