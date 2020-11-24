Man shot, killed inside Roanoke home; no charges placed

NEWS RELEASE: On November 23, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. Officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries inside a residence in the area. Officers rendered first aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. His identity will be released after next of kin is notified. Officers were able to determine that all parties involved in the incident remained on scene. All individuals are cooperating with the investigation and are known to one another. Detectives have consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and at this time no charges have been placed. Police are not searching for additional suspects. This investigation is ongoing.