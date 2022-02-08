Man missing two days found dead at ATV crash site

UPDATE: State police say in a follow-up message the victim had been reported missing for two days, not three days as previously stated.

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: Apologies for any confusion…the crash was discovered Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

PREVIOUS: At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2022), Virginia State Police responded to a call concerning a crashed ATV discovered in Tazewell County. At this stage of the investigation, it appears the 2007 Suzuki ATV was traveling along Route 636/McGuire Valley Road when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Its operator, Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was found deceased near the ATV.

Ms. Rose had been reported missing to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5, 2022.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.