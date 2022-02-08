Masks for K-12 students optional in Botetourt County schools tomorrow

| By

Referring to Monday’s Virginia Supreme Court decision, the Botetourt County School Board said today in a statement, that “In light of this clarification and declining positive cases of COVID-19 in our community, it is the will of the Botetourt County School Board to implement Executive Order Number 2, allowing parents to determine whether their child should continue to wear a mask.” The School Board added that wearing masks indoors is “still encouraged as an effective component of layered mitigation strategies.” Masks will still be required for all employees while inside all K-12 school buildings and students must still wear masks on school buses, in accordance with a Federal mandate.