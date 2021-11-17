Man injured during Southwest Roanoke shooting

| By

On November 16, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound 1300 block of Rorer Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult male with a non-life threatening injury outside of a residence on Rorer Avenue. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and further details are limited. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.