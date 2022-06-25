Man injured during shooting in Northwest Roanoke

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 10:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting at that scene, but did not locate any victims. While officers were on scene, they were notified that a person had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal transport. Officers were advised that the adult male victim had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates this victim’s injuries are connected to the scene on Williamson Road NW.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.