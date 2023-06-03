Man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting

| By

On June 3, 2023 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of shots fired in the area near 5th Street and Harrison Avenue NW. Officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. The man appeared to have a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.