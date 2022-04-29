Home
Liberty QB Malik Willis drafted by Tennessee Titans
April 29, 2022
Clark Palmer
The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two years as a starter, Willis threw for 5,107 yards, and 47 touchdowns.
