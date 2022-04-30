Rail Yard Dawgs down 2 games to 1 in SPHL finals

| By

PEORIA, IL. – The Rail Yard Dawgs dug an early hole for themselves and never recovered, losing 7-3 to the Peoria Rivermen in Game Two of the President’s Cup Final on Friday night. Nick Ford, Brady Heppner, and Travis Broughman scored for Roanoke, and Peoria leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

The Dawgs allowed three rebound goals within five minutes from the 2:30 mark to 7:20. That chased Sammy Bernard from the Roanoke net for Austyn Roudebush. Bernard stopped 2-of-5 shots, and Austyn Roudebush saved 19-of-23 in relief. Both teams went 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host Game Three of the President’s Cup Final on Monday, May 2 at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. EST.