Former ApCo worker awarded damages in wrongful termination suit

| By

A Roanoke Circuit Court jury has awarded a former Appalachian Power line worker 2.3 million dollars in lost wages and other damages, after he claimed he was terminated by ApCo for expressing concerns about unsafe working conditions. That’s according to the Roanoke Times. Ocal “Bubba” Smith worked for ApCo for 17 years; the power company claimed it had fired Smith for conduct issues, not for bringing alleged safety violations to light.