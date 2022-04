Community High School will go tuition free for income-restrained

| By

A big change for Community High School in downtown Roanoke. The small private prep school is about to go tuition-free for families making under $60,000 a year. Community High School attendance is capped at 65 students in grades 9 through 12. Josh Chapman is the Head of School; he says this will be a permanent move that is funded by donations – and could mean a more diverse student body.