Liberty cancels once-delayed 2020 commencement

NEWS RELEASE: Liberty University announced on Tuesday that its 2020 Commencement, previously scheduled for Sept. 11-12, has been canceled.

The university released the following announcement to all those who registered for the event:

“Commencement has been a long-standing tradition, a time to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and rejoice with those who have supported them during their journey. The year 2020 has brought significant uncertainty and unforeseen changes. With the unprecedented times this year has brought us, we planned to hold Commencement. However, we want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority. At this time, we feel that the COVID-19 situation has not changed enough for us to host such a large number of people on our campus.”

The university announced that a celebration of the Class of 2020 is planned to coincide with next year’s Commencement on May 14-15, 2021, when all 2020 graduates and their guests will be invited to participate.

For questions, visit the Commencement webpage or email Commencement@liberty.edu.