Liberty announces a hybrid plan for May commencement

| By

Liberty University has announced that graduates will now have the opportunity to attend a degree presentation ceremony on campus. Individual ceremonies for each school will be held at outdoor locations from May 11th through May 15th – and will also be available online for those unable to attend in person. The main 2021 Commencement Ceremony will remain a virtual event on May 15th.

(from Liberty.edu) With the news from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday that some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted for graduations across the state, Liberty University has announced that graduates will now have the opportunity to attend a degree presentation ceremony for their school or college on campus. The individual ceremonies will be held at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15, and will also be available online for those unable to attend in person. The main Commencement 2021 Ceremony will remain a virtual event on May 15.

While the Registrar’s Office continues to work with university leadership to make this year’s celebration a memorable event for graduates and their families, public health measures will still be in place for all campus events. The university will monitor any changes to guidelines and restrictions in the coming weeks, and graduates will be notified of updates via email, on Liberty.edu/Commencement, and on the Commencement social media channels (Facebook: Liberty University Commencement; Instagram: LU Commencement).