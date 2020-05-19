Latest: 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Roanoke Valley

According to the latest numbers released by the VDH, there are 7 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Roanoke City, two in Roanoke County, and one new case in Salem. Botetourt County’s overall case count remains at 31. There are no new confirmed deaths in the Roanoke Valley.

The VDH is reporting there are 1,005 new coronavirus cases statewide bringing the commonwealth’s overall case count to 32,145. State health officials are also reporting over a 24 hour period, there were 27 new coronavirus related deaths bringing the overall number of dead in Virginia to 1,041