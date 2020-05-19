Election day in Salem, and it is anything but voting as normal

This is election day in Salem, and while an unusally large number of city voters has already voted absentee, the polling stations are all set up and good to go — but in most cases, not at their usual locations. All voting in Salem this year will take place at the Salem Civic Center. The city’s Director of Elections, Dana Oliver, says the decision to centralize needed state approval to change the usual polling sites. There is no shortage of interest in this years elections; Oliver says her office has already received more absentee ballots this year than the total number of votes cast in the last comparable election four years ago. Five candidates are seeking three Salem City Council seats. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

