Kaine jumps back into campaign mode to defend Senate seat

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is jumping back into campaign mode to defend his seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Virginia Democrat is kicking off a series of statewide rallies and fundraisers Monday.

Kaine told reporters in Richmond his campaign would focus on improving the economy and making a more inclusive Virginia.

A former mayor and governor, Kaine was undefeated in electoral politics until he was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016. Kaine said he learned from the loss that Democrats need a “crisp” economic message.

Kaine was first elected to the Senate in 2012. Three Republicans are vying to take on Kaine this year: Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; Nick Freitas, a state delegate; and E.W. Jackson, a minister.