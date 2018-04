Area hospitals and health care providers look to fill hundreds of positions

Virginia’s hospitals and health care providers face a common problem: finding enough qualified workers. Many of those employers will be present in one place tomorrow, hoping to attract more candidates. The Healthcare Career Fair runs from 1:00 to 6:00 pm tomorrow at the Salem Civic Center, and there are hundreds of openings to fill. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for more Healthcare Career Fair information.