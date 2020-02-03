Juvenile arrested for firing into Salem home at 4:00 am

Salem Police say a juvenile is charged with firing into a home around 4:00 this morning. Officials say police answered a “shots fired” call at the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue, which is near East Main and Electric. They discovered cartridge casings on the roadway, and one of the discharged rounds had struck a residence there. Police say no one was injured.

NEWS RELEASE: Early this morning, at approximately 4 a.m., officers from the Salem Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue after receiving a 911 call saying gunshots had been heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found several empty cartridge casings in the roadway. In addition, they discovered one of the discharged rounds had struck a residence and another had hit a vehicle in that 1800 block. Officers determined that the home was occupied at the time the firearm was discharged, but no one was injured. The vehicle was not occupied at the time of the shooting. After further investigation, a juvenile, who is a Roanoke City resident, was arrested and charged with Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting from a Motor Vehicle, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, Underage Possession of a Handgun, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Damaged Property and Providing False Identification to Police. The subject is being held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.