Local high school students get to test drive robotic surgery equipment

Students from Salem High School and North Cross got to check out robotic surgery equipment like the type used at LewisGale Medical Center this afternoon at the Salem Civic Center. LewisGale uses several versions of robotic surgery equipment at the medical center in Salem. The outing was geared towards students in STEM and robotics classes – including Salem High School junior Stone Chasen:

2-3 Robotics-WEB