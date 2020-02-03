Rush Limbaugh tells listeners he has advanced stage of lung cancer

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announced today that he has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer. Limbaugh told his listeners: ““So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh says treatment will require him to miss shows, but he will attempt to proceed as normally as much as he can. Limbaugh says he first noticed something might be wrong around his mid-January birthday. Here is a portion of what he said:

