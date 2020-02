Gun owner’s state of mind is subject of bill advancing in Richmond

The new Democratic majority in the General Assembly is advancing more gun-related bills, including one that critics say could wrongly involve trying to determine a gun owner’s state of mind. The bill provides that persons assembling with others while armed doing so with others with the intent of intimidating anyone else is guilty of a felony. It advanced out of committee yesterday to the full Senate, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

02-04 Intimidation Bill Wrap1-WEB