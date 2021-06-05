June is Pride Month in Virginia

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed June as Pride Month in Virginia to celebrate the Commonwealth’s LGBTQ+ communities, their achievements and contributions, and their fight for inclusion and equality. Virginians are encouraged to participate in Pride Month events hosted by the Northam Administration and community organizations taking place online and in person throughout the Commonwealth. Governor Northam also issued the following statement and shared a new video message about Pride Month, which is observed in June in Virginia and nationwide.