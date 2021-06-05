VWCC moves forward in the Community College Innovation Challenge,

The American Association of Community Colleges and the National Science Foundation announced the 12 finalists for the 2021 Community College Innovation Challenge, a competition that seeks to strengthen entrepreneurial thinking among community college students by challenging them to develop STEM-based solutions to real-world problems.

Of the 12 finalists, a team from Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke was selected to move onto the next phase, a Virtual Boot Camp in June that will have participants interact with entrepreneurs and experts in business planning, stakeholder engagement, strategic communication, and marketplace dynamics. The Boot Camp culminates in a Student Innovation Showcase with STEM leaders and Congressional stakeholders, and a pitch presentation to determine the first, second, and third-place winning teams, with cash-prize awards.

The VWCC Community Coral Project is supporting coral growth through 3D printing of porous structures made of PLA, a plastic substitute made from fermented plant starch.

