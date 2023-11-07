JMU surprises No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in OT

Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory. Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener. The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 3-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws. Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation, and it lost the advantage at both ends of the court.