Interactive, online town hall on COVID-19 in New River Valley

| By

From Virginia Department of Health : (CHRISTIANSBURG, Virginia) – The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will host an interactive, virtual town hall on COVID-19 and local government, Wednesday, May 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. All area residents are invited to participate.

This is the third in a six-week series of town halls. Each has a specific focus and features a panel of local experts, who will offer remarks and answer questions. This week’s panel includes representatives from the Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and Towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg. Additional dates, topics and invited panelists are:

May 27 – Local/Small Business – Downtown Blacksburg, Inc., Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski County Chambers of Commerce, Giles County Tourism, Radford Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center

June 3 – Education/K-12 – Radford Public Schools, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski County Public Schools

June 10 – Education/Colleges and Universities – New River Community College, Radford University, Virginia Tech

Submit your questions anytime, as follows:

In writing athttp://montva.com/NRVtownhall;

Record your question by voicemail at 540-391-0385; and

On Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether.

Written questions can be submitted during each town hall (at http://montva.com/NRVtownhall), and will be addressed as time allows.

The town halls will stream live at www.youtube.com/montgomeryva, and will be archived on YouTube, agency websites and social media, and rebroadcast on local cable access stations including Comcast and Shentel Channel 190 (Christiansburg and Montgomery County) and Comcast Channel 2 (Blacksburg).

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force is composed of local health, public safety, education and government agencies that work to proactively provide local residents and communities with information about COVID-19, to coordinate efforts to reduce its local impact and to facilitate community recovery.

For more information, visit www.montva.com/coronavirus and www.vdh.virginia.gov, or call the New River Health District public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

# # #