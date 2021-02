In Depth: Variants throw uncertainty into COVID future

There is a long way to go, but the Virginia Department of Health reports more than 6% of state residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – and more than 13% have received at least one dose. But as those numbers grow, there are new concerns about COVID variants that are increasingly showing up. WFIR’s Evan Jones takes a closer look into that as he reports in depth: